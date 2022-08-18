New York Times bestselling author Dave Wedge didn’t expect to discover the story behind his most recent real-life crime book on the ice.
However, it was during a pickup hockey game in Bridgewater that he was introduced to Ken Croke, a former agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and that very thing happened.
“I met Ken through a mutual friend who we both played pickup hockey with in Bridgewater,” Wedge said. “I had played with a group of ATF and DEA guys for many years and knew Ken a little, but I didn’t know his story.”
Wedge, 52, a Brockton native and former Sun Chronicle and Boston Herald reporter who now lives outside of Boston, had recently finished his fifth co-written book, “Hunting Whitey,” with co-author Casey Sherman, and said he was thinking about his next project when a friend told him that Croke had a great story, and that the two should meet for coffee.
“We met at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Lakeville one morning,” Wedge said, “and after about 10 minutes my jaw was on the floor, and I knew we had a book. His story is so unique because these types of long-term undercover operations are very rare these days because of how demanding and dangerous they can be.”
Croke was the first federal agent to successfully infiltrate the infamous Pagan Motorcycle Club.
His story became “Riding with Evil,” a book Wedge and Croke co-wrote. Wedge will discuss the book at An Unlikely Story bookstore in Plainville at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23.
In hindsight, Wedge said he thought Croke and his colleagues at the ATF were familiar with his other books on Bulger and the Boston Marathon bombings, as well as his work at the Boston Herald, and felt that he could help Croke tell the story in an authentic and compelling way.
Wedge also noted that he was very glad they connected for that coffee because “this book was an incredible journey for me as an author, and the feedback on the book has been phenomenal.”
As for how the two hockey players came up with a New York Times best-selling book, Wedge said they spent many hours talking through Croke’s story.
“We wrote much of this book during the COVID lockdowns, but we were able to meet in person several times,” Wedge said. “We traveled together all over New York and New Jersey, and Ken showed me all the locations where this wild story unfolded, including the Pagan clubhouses and hideouts, some of which were in very remote areas of Long Island and the Catskills. I put the story into book form, and Ken and I edited it together.”
Wedge credits part of his success as a writer to his experience with The Sun Chronicle from 1997-1999. He started out at The Taunton Daily Gazette.
“I learned a great deal about how the criminal justice system works while covering crime for The Sun Chronicle, especially my years covering the Wrentham courthouse,” he said. “I became friendly with several judges and former Clerk Magistrate Ed Doherty, who took time to show me the ropes and explain to me how the process works. These lessons helped me understand how the courts operate and were very important for me to learn as a young reporter.”
Wedge said he also learned the value of researching court and other public records as well as how to interview people, especially those involved in highly sensitive and emotional situations.
“I covered a lot of challenging stories while working at The Sun Chronicle, all of which helped me get on the path to where I am today,” Wedge said.
Not one to rest on his laurels, Wedge is already focusing on several future writing projects, such as working with producers on TV projects and planning to write another book with longtime co-author Casey Sherman about the war in Afghanistan.
“I love what I do and am proud that I’ve connected with so many interesting people who have trusted me to help them share their stories,” Wedge said.
Among other things, Wedge is also a writer for Boston Magazine and co-host of the true crime podcast “Saints, Sinners & Serial Killers” on the MuddhouseMedia network.
Other books by Wedge include “The Last Days of John Lennon,” which he wrote with blockbuster author James Paterson, as well as Sherman, and “Boston Strong: A City’s Triumph Over Tragedy,” which he also wrote with Sherman.