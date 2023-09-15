Here is our annual listing of fall and holiday fairs, bazaars and suppers. It’s a combination of events from the Attleboro Area Interfaith Collaborative and submissions to The Sun Chronicle. So if you’re up for some shopping — holiday or otherwise — great homemade food or just a fun day out, read on.
SEPTEMBER Saturday, Sept. 16
Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., Attleboro. Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vendors selling specialty merchandise, church Thrift Shop open. New and gently used Halloween costumes. Monthly takeout dinner featuring homemade spaghetti and meatballs. All meals ready to go by 5:30. Call 508-222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com to reserve your meal.
Sunday, Sept. 17
St. Mary’s Parish Mansfield, 330 Pratt St., Mansfield. Septemberfest, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fun and food.
Wednesday, Sept. 20
North Attleboro Historical Society will have table at North Attleboro Collaborative’s Downtown Block Party, 5-8 p.m., North and South Washington streets, town center. Holiday Fair preview sale of new Christmas decor and sampling of handmade and vintage holiday items.
Thursday, Sept. 28-Oct. 31
First United Methodist Church, 20 Hoppin Hill Ave., North Attleboro. Pumpkin sale, Sunday-Fridays noon to 6, Saturdays and holidays 9 to 6. More than 2,500 pumpkins to arrive Sept. 30 and cover front lawn through Oct. 31. Pumpkins grown on Navajo reservation in New Mexico. Part of proceeds helps First UMC continue mission work in greater Attleboro area.
Saturday, Sept. 30
First Congregational Church, UCC, 675 Old post Rd., North Atttleboro. Yard Sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in schoolhouse across street from church. Rain or shine. Things for whole family. Plenty of parking in church lot. All proceeds go to church.
OCTOBER Saturday, Oct. 7
Mansfield Parks & Recreation Annual Arts & Crafts Show, 9-3, Mansfield South Common, 6 Park Row. (Rain date Sunday, Oct. 8.) 50 vendors, free admission. Questions: recreation@mansfieldma.com
Oct. 2 to 31
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 237 Pleasant St., Franklin. 4th Annual Pumpkin Sale. Huge selection of pumpkins and gourds. Family activities every weekend. Hours: Monday-Friday 4-6, Saturdays 10-4, Sundays noon-4. More info: 508-528-2387, Admin@StJohnsFranklinMA.org, www.stjohnsfranklinma.org, Facebook.
Saturday, Oct. 14
Carpenter Museum, Goff Hall and Rehoboth Congregational Church hall in historic village of Rehoboth. Crafters’ Marketplace, 9-4. More than 30 vendors selling art and gifts, bake sale, food truck. Admission, parking free. All proceeds go to nonprofit Carpenter Museum.
Seekonk Congregational Church, UCC, 600 Fall River Ave., Seekonk. Yard Sale, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Rent table for $35. Call 508-336-9355 to reserve. Coffee, doughnuts, muffins and breakfast sandwiches sold.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Seekonk Knights of Columbus, 532 Arcade Ave., Seekonk. Third annual charity craft fair, 10-2. 45 artisans offering variety of items. 50/50 raffle. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 22. Call 508-336-7952 or visit on FaceBook.
Sunday, Oct. 22
Community Center of North Attleboro, at Grace Episcopal Church, 104 North Washington St., North Attleboro. Harvest Fair, 11-1. Artisan’s handmade arts and crafts, music and activities for the kids. Apple pie.
Saturday, Oct. 28
Attleboro Elks, 887 South Main St., Attleboro. Annual Craft Fair, 9-4. Over 50 crafters and vendors.
Seekonk Congregational Church, UCC, 600 Fall River Ave., Seekonk. Piecemakers Quilt Show, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Admission $5. Over 100 quilts on display. Quilter’s Boutique, drawings for baskets, bargain table, Quilter’s Cafe and more.
NOVEMBER Friday and Saturday, Nov. 3 and 4
St. Martha’s Parish, 227 South St., Plainville. Holiday Fair, 3-7 Friday, 9-3 Saturday. Crafts, basket and cash raffles, prize a day raffle calendar, Grandma’s attic, baked goods and take-out meals
Friday, Nov. 3
Plainville United Methodist Church, 17 E Bacon St., Plainville. Annual Country Fair, 11-7. Shops in several rooms of church. Antiques & collectibles, hand-knits, jewelry, books, hand-mades including blankets, baked goods. Snack bar with clam cakes and chowder, more. Silent auction. Gift baskets and cards from local businesses and restaurants.
Saturday, Nov. 4
Friends of the Mansfield Council on Aging, 255 Hope St., Mansfield. Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale, 10-3. Locally made crafts, holiday ornaments, handmade crocheted and knitted items for adults, children and infants, jewelry, honey, home baked goods, 50/50 raffle, crafter product raffles, more.
Second Congregational Church of Attleboro, 50 Park St., Attelboro. Holiday Fair, 9-2. Crafts and Grandma’s attic with books, toys and gently used Christmas décor. Plant, jewelry and silent auction tables. Ruthie’s pantry with home-canned pickles, jellies, etc., and fresh and frozen meals for takeout. Kitchen will serve light breakfast and lunch with homemade beef-barley soup and desserts, pre-cooked or frozen apple pies.
Evangelical Covenant Church, 841 North Main St., Attelboro. Bit ‘O Sweden Fall Fair, 9-1. Food, fun, holiday gifts.
Central Congregational Church, 115 Commonwealth Ave., Attleboro Falls. Village Green Fair, 9-2. Cookies by the dozen, takeout, jewelry, handcrafted knits, Christmas tables and homemade baked goods.
Bethany Congregational Church, 3 Rockhill St., Foxboro. Christmas Fair, 9-2. Pastries, coffee and donuts. Grandma’s Attic, jewelry table, raffle baskets, children’s activities, local handcrafts, homemade baked treats, more. Lunch served starting at 11:30. More info: 508-543-5678 or bethanychurch.org.
St. Mary’s Foxboro, 58 Carpenter St., Foxboro. Holiday Fair, 10-4. Handmade items featuring Boston sports teams, baby gifts, kitchen items, holiday, and household decorations. “Just for Kids” games, cookie decorating and gifts. Grand raffle. Sweet Treats table, jewelry boutique, religious items table. Café open for lunch and snacks. Online silent auction open for bids Oct. 28-Nov. 4; visit https://stmaryschristmasfair.weebly.com/ to participate.
Chartley Methodist Church, 78 South Worsecter St., Norton, Christmas Homecoming, 9-2. Crafts, bake table, country store, Gramma’s attic, craft vendors, lunch menu.
Seekonk Congregational Church, UCC, 600 Fall River Ave., Seekonk. Traditional Harvest Supper, 5-6:30. Eat in or take out. Adults $15, children (ages 5-12) $6. Reservations suggested. Tickets, more info: 508-336-9355 or Donna Euell at donna.euell@gmail.com or 401-523-5283. You can order takeout online.
Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10 and 11
Murray Church, 505 North Main St., Attelboro. Holiday Fair, 11-7 Friday, 9-3 Saturday. Toys, books, small home furnishings at Gramma’s Attic, Grandpa’s Garage, Almost Antiques. Handcrafted gifts including artwork, knitted and sewn items, paper crafts and holiday decorations. Cookies by the pound, pies, huge raffle. Lunch, dinner, snacks for sit-down (COVID pending) and carry-out in Gourmet Room. Locally crafted jewelry, soap, candles, journals, handbags, woodcrafts and more. Thrift Shopopen both days. More info: www.murrayuuchurch.org.
Centenary United Methodist Church, 15 Sanford St., Attelboro. Christmas on the Corner, Friday 4-7, Saturday 9-1. Giant raffle, Country Store, take-out foods, vintage Christmas items, “Your-Choice Cookie Walk,” fudge and candies, jewelry, Thrift Shop. Local vendors. Chicken pie dinner served Friday beginning at 4:30, $12. Saturday Diner serving homemade soups, sandwiches, beverages, desserts beginning at 10:30. (Veterans get free beverage and dessert; any donations go to “Homes for Our Troops.”) More info: 508 222-1759 or email cumc15.events@gmail.com.
First Congregational Church of North Attleboro (Oldtown), 675 Old Post Rd, North Attleboro. The Oldtown Holiday Fair, 5-8 Friday, 9-2 Saturday. Handmade crafts, plants and nature items, treasure table. Light offering of soup and baked goods available. “Not so Silent Auction,” raffle baskets. (Bids accepted Friday and Saturday, ending Saturday at 1:55 p.m.) Plenty of parking; handicap accesible.
Trinitarian Congregational Church of Norton, 2 Pine St., Norton. Holiday Fair, 5-8 Friday, 9-2 Saturday. Spaghetti supper from 5-7 Friday. Homemade meals to go, baked goods, crafts and hand knit items, hand-painted holiday decor, flea market, cookie walk, Saturday morning pancake breakfast, Santa, raffle items. Pre-orders open Oct. 25 at www.tccnorton.org/fair. More info: 508-285-4710 or fair@tccnorton.org.
Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, 385 Central Ave., Seekonk. Annual Holiday Fair, 10-4 Friday and Saturday. Food, raffles, baked goods, baskets. Cafe open both days. Handicapped accesible.
St. Theresa of the Child Jesus, 18 Baltic St., South Attleboro. Holiday Fair, 5:30-8 Friday, 9-4:30 Saturday. Shoppes include Bakery, Handmade Knits/Crocheted Goods, Holiday Boutique, Gramma’s Attic , Grandpa’s Tool Shed, Used Books & Jewelry, Country Store. Games of chance, raffles, Kids Penny Social, General Store, Silent & Not So Silent Auctions, 12 Days of Christmas Baskets, Money Tree, Meat, more. Light breakfast or affordable meal of homemade French meat pie, freshly made burgers, soups, salads, fries, desserts. Santa & Mrs. Claus all day Saturday.
Saturday, Nov. 11
First Baptist Church of Attleboro, 118 South Main St., Attleboro. Holiday Fair, 8-2. Baked goods, frozen apple pies, handmade items, jewelry, books, toys, vintage treasures, silent auction and yard sale. Refreshments from our café.
Memorial Baptist Church, 340 Central Ave., Seekonk. Christmas bazaar, 10-3. Grandmas Attic, goodies and bake table, silent auction.
Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, 690 Nate Whipple Highway, Cumberland. Holiday fair, 8-2, church hall. Cafe will serve muffins, breakfast pastries from 8-10:30. Homemade food items include stained glass candy, friendship soup mix, fudge, baked beans, apple pies, other baked goods. Handmade crafts feature varied knit goods, holiday decorations and ornaments, teacher gifts, pet items and stocking stuffers. Also, “timeless treasures room,” garden shop, silent auction and book nook. Cards available to thank a veteran. Church is handicapped accessible. Directions, more info: 401-333-5203.
John Wesley AME Zion Church, 32 Broad St., North Attleboro. Fall Book discussion, time TBA. “The Watchmakers Daughter” by Larry Loftis. Zoom or in person discussion to be announced.
Saturday, Nov. 18
Original Congregational Church of Wrentham, 1 East St., Wrentham. Gingerbread Fair, 9-2. Local Craft Vendors, Plants, Gifts, Books, Jewelry, Baked Goods, Crafts and Sewing, Christmas decorations, more. Attic Treasures with gently used items. Silent Auction for gift certificates, theme baskets, more. Brunch served all day. Children’s area with games, crafts, and Santa Claus.
Trinity Episcopal Church, 47 East St., Wrentham. Holiday Blessings Fair, 9-3. White Elephant rooms, penny social, books, jewelry, craft smorgasbord, baked goods and take home lasgna. Café will serve clam chowder, beef barley soup, chilli soup, sandwiches and warm desserts.
North Attleboro Historical Society annual Holiday and Christmas Fair, 9-3, Little Red Schoolhouse, 362 North Washington St., and Fellowship Hall at First Baptist Church, 75 Park St. North Attleboro. Open house 11-2 at the John Woodcock Garrison, 362 North Washington St. Fair will feature bakeshop, Wine Wheel, raffle items, gift baskets, knits and hand-sewns, Christmas decor, some vintage items and more. Check Facebook page, North Attleborough Historical Society, for details as the fair approaches.
The Anderson House (Meeting place for Scouts), 15 Fourth St., Attleboro. Annual Fall Fair. 9-1. Items by local crafters, artisans, and vendors, including Products of the Hive, Table Runners by Lois, Thirty-One, Scentsy, Color Street, and more. Raffles for unique gift baskets.
Sunday, Nov. 19
St. Mary’s Church, 1 Power St., Norton. Annual Christmas Bazaar, 8:30-2. Kitchen serving breakfast and lunch. Pictures with Santa, Winter Wonderland, kids game area, variety of of tables; children and family auction, themed gift baskets, local crafters, home baked goods, cookies by the pound, Christmas theme, grandma’s attic and Santa’s surprise game.
Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24 and 25
Grace Episcopal Church, 104 North Washington St., North Attleboro. Festival of Trees, 6-8 Friday, 9-2 Saturday. Trees with unique themes. All trees raffled off Saturday at 2 p.m. Community Center vendors with hand crafted ornaments & holiday decor, knitted gifts, professionally crafted canned jams, jellies, relishes and oils, and array of baked goods.
Transfiguration of the Lord Parish, St. Mary Church, 14 Park St., North Attleboro. Festival of Trees, 6-8 Friday, 9-noon Saturday (upstairs church); Christmas Fair, 9-4 Saturday (downstairs). Display of decorated themed Christmas trees upstairs, to be auctioned and raffled off. Downstairs fair will feature traditional wreaths, arrangements, centerpieces, cemetery baskets along with handmade knitted and sewn items. Handmade crafts, library, raffle baskets, 50-50 raffle, wine wheel, jewelry, what not table, meat pies, baked goods, silent auction, candy and fudg. Kids Corner. Breakfast and lunch served. Call Karen Smith at 508-212-7377 or Miles Miller at 508-369-1349 with any questions
Sunday, Nov. 26
Grace Episcopal Church, 104 North Washington St., North Attleboro. Brunch with the Clauses, noon. Free photos with Santa start at 1:15.
DECEMBER Saturday, Dec. 2
First Baptist Church North Attleboro, 75 Park St., North Attleboro. Christmas on the Common, 9-3. Silent Auction items including specialty baskets. Baked goods, preserves and candies, Cookie Corner, knitted items for all ages, handmade crafts, novelties and holiday decorations, jewelry, antiques and collectibles, Grandpa’s Attic. Luncheon or take-home meal.
First United Methodist Church, UCC (Oldtown Church), 675 Old Post Rd., North Attleboro. Winter Art & Craft Fair, 10-3rain or shine. Handmade gifts and crafts, raffle and light luncheon. Plenty of parking in church lot and on the street. Handicapped accessible.
St. John’s Episcopal Church, 237 Pleasant St., Franklin. Annual Christmas Fair, 9-2. Crafts, bake sale, wreaths and greenery, cookie walk, silent auction, Santa, raffle baskets, more.
Seekonk Congregational Church, UCC, 600 Fall River Ave., Seekonk. Christmas Bazaar & Gift Festival, 9-2. Handmade crafts, knitted goods, decorations, jewelry, live wreaths, centerpieces, more. (Online orders available for wreaths and centerpieces www.scc-ucc.com.) Baked goods, luncheon served with soups, sandwiches, homemade desserts, doughboys, etc. Special room with Christmas items, drawing table with winners announced at the end of day. Pictures with Santa. Questions: call 508-336-9355 or email: seekonkucc@gmail.com.
Sunday, Dec. 10
Community Center of North Attleboro at Grace Church, 104 Washington St., North Attleboro. Christmas Workshop, 11-2. Original arts and crafts workshop.