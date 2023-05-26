ATTLEBORO — Eleven Attleboro Arts Museum Teen Art Studio students will showcase bicycle drawings in “Freewheeling! The Viktor Schreckengost Mangbetu Art Student Group Exhibition” from June 2 to July 27 in the museum’s Community Gallery.
Students range from 14-18 years old and have been working on the technical drawings over the past several weeks under the guidance of AAM Art Educator Lisa Granata.
Since 2009, the museum has presented the Viktor Schreckengost Mangbetu Award, an annual recognition granted to an outstanding Museum School art student. Student recipients have ranged in age since the launch, the youngest only 8 years old at the time of their exhibition. In 2019, the award program was expanded to honor teams of exhibiting students. Each group exhibit spotlights one of Schreckengost’s areas of interest or an art media in which he worked.
This year’s invitational art student exhibition focuses on Schreckengost’s bicycle designs created for the Murray Ohio Manufacturing Co. between 1939 and the 1970s. His first bicycle, the 1939 Murray Mercury, “strikes a delicate balance between the visual power of massive motorcycle forms and the practical need to create a bicycle that was light in construction,” the museum said in a news release.
“The bicycle is an iconic drawing challenge and enhances any serious young artist’s portfolio. Our spring session of Teen Art Studio students were introduced to Viktor’s many unique bicycle designs and were then tasked with designing their own original bicycle concept drawing. While looking at shape, form, color, and technical components these teen artists responded by presenting whimsical, imaginative, and innovative tandem masterpieces. I know Viktor would have been very proud of these budding artists,” said Abby Rovaldi, Attleboro museum programs coordinator.
Exhibiting students include Nova Bliss, Jordyn Bliss, Cate Childs, Isabella Corrao, Emmie Del Sesto, Liv DeSimone, Lauren Mello, Taylor Pouliot, Lucy Smith, Adam Sousa and Oatis Sousa.
As a result of a gift from Mrs. Gene Schreckengost, the museum received Viktor Schreckengost’s 1933 original “Mangbetu Child; Bronze Casting #2,” which prompted the creation of the Viktor Schreckengost Mangbetu Award.
A special reception and student recognition ceremony will be held at the museum from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24 It’s free and open to all.