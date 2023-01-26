ATTLEBORO -- The Attleboro Arts Museum will present "Influencer," an exhibition of contemporary interpretations of its permanent collection, Feb. 11-25.
The show demonstrates how works from the collection have informed the developing talent of AAM's W. Charles Thompson Museum School students, the museum says.
The students range from 5 to 17 years old and are creating works in acrylic paint, chalk pastel, graphite, ink, charcoal, and clay.
"Influencer" also kicks off the museum’s centennial programming. The exhibition invites gallery goers to explore significant holdings that, in most cases, have been with the organization for decades -- and how the next generation of artists are reimagining the art, AAM says.
Thompson Museum School art educators Lisa Granata, Tracy Korneffel and Meredith Passey have instructed the exhibiting student artists.
"Influencer" is presented in memory of Gary J. Oliveira, an Attleboro native that worked locally as a toolmaker and later pursued his calling as an artist working a range of mediums.An example of Oliveira’s fine sculpture will be on display during the exhibition alongside a series of student illustrations inspired by his art.
An opening reception is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
The museum will hold special evening hours during Attleboro’s Winter Night Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18. The museum is a festival partner, and its gallery will be open for festival attendees to view "Influencer" from 4 to 8 p.m.
A pop-up artmaking feature titled "Creating Awareness -- Artists Work to Illuminate and Support" will also be held in the gallery that night. Visitors to the museum will see real-time art demonstrations conducted in support of the 2023 American Cancer Society’s Greater Attleboro Relay for Life.