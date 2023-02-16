MANSFIELD -- The Mass Arts Center will present a new production of Shakespeare's "Measure for Measure" from March 2-12.
"In all of Shakespeare, you will never see a more outrageous or more extreme set of characters, and the issues it touches upon feel incredibly current,” director Steve Dooner said in a news release. “This play will astound its audience at every turn.”
"Measure For Measure" explores the theme of justice, as the Duke of Vienna steps down from his role and hands over the governance of the city to his deputy, Angelo. Angelo, a strict, puritanical man, immediately begins enforcing old, harsh laws that have previously been ignored, including the punishment of death for fornication.
The play follows the story of Isabella, a nun, and her brother Claudio, who is sentenced to death for getting his fiancée pregnant. Isabella pleads for mercy on her brother's behalf, but Angelo refuses. The duke eventually returns and reveals that he has been watching the events unfold from afar, and ultimately works to bring about a resolution to the situation.
The show features local actors including Christian Roulleau of Mansfield, Jack Sinnott of Jamaica Plain, Marianne Phinney, Isabel Pongratz of Framingham, Rama Rodriguez of Whitman, Laura Winmill Stevens, Caroline Kautsire of Weymouth, Katherine Light of Stoughton, Mike Whalen of Weymouth, Mark Prokes, Katie Ault, Jim Foster of Milton, Samatha Eaton-Roberts, Megan Moran of Waltham, Katherine Light of Stoughton, and Caroline Kautsire of Weymouth.
"The show is famous as the tale of Shakespeare's sinister seducer, Lord Angelo, whom the world takes as a man of high moral standing,” Dooner said. “The story takes place in the City of Vienna, where decadence and hypocrisy now rule. Good Angels and Bad Angels abound in a play that will jump from broad comedy to dark social reality instantly."
Shows will be held March 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, and 11 at 7:30 p.m., with matinees on Sundays March 5 and 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35, $32 for seniors, and $28 for students. For more information and tickets, visit: https://tinyurl.com/mac23measure.
The Mass Arts Center, formerly the Mass Music & Arts Society (MMAS), is at 888 South Main St.