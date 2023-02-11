Some may be surprised that electric cars were built before the latest boom in the 21st century and that included a maker right here in Attleboro named Frank Mossberg.
Mossberg, a prolific inventor, founded a company called Frank Mossberg Co., with a factory at the corner of Mill Street and Railroad Avenue in Attleboro.
The company was incorporated with stock worth $150,000, which was a fortune at the turn of the 20th century.
Mossberg was the president; Dr. Julian Chase was the treasurer; and D. McNiven was the secretary.
His cars had a proprietary 125-pound, three horsepower motor.
The battery was suspended from the frame with its own set of springs, with the body independently suspended above.
The cars had three speeds up to 12 mph with a range of 25-30 miles.
Mossberg’s company made 12 models ranging in weight from 1,000 to 6,000 pounds. The first successful electric car made its debut in 1890.
A chemist from Iowa named Oliver O. Fritchle was the inventor, according to an article called “Before Tesla: Why everyone wanted an electric car in 1905” by Megan Barber.
It was subtitled “What’s old is new again.”
“His six-passenger was basically an electrified wagon that hit a top speed of 14 mph,” the article said.
The article characterizes the electric cars as something sought after by the well-to-do.
”For a brief period in the early 20th century in the United States, the electric car was high society’s hottest commodity, sought after by socialites and businessmen alike.
”Electric cars might seem like the vehicles of the future, but they are actually a status symbol of the past.”
And in the early 1900s they accounted for about one-third of all the cars on the road, that’s way more than the current day.
People liked them because in many ways early electric cars outperformed their gas competitors.
Electric cars didn’t have the smell, noise or vibration found in steam or gasoline cars.
But in 1908, Henry Ford’s Model T hit the market.
At $650, it was much less expensive than the all electric cars were at $1,750 and that spelled doom for the electric car.
And in 1912, Charles Kettering also invented the first electric starter which eliminated the hand crank.
The discovery of Texas crude oil also reduced the price of gasoline, making both car ownership and car maintenance more affordable for the average consumer.
So by the 1930s, the electric car was all but dead.