Ten years ago this week, the center of Plainville underwent an iconic change. On April 5, 2013, demolition began at 111 South St., or Falk’s Market; it was completed on April 8.
Once located on the other side of South Street, the building, that some long-time residents say dated back to the time of the Civil War, had fallen into disrepair. Residents had long complained it was an eyesore, according to a May 2015 Sun Chronicle story.
The site, though, had housed a business for more than 150 years, and it would again. Jeff and Julie Kinney bought the building in 2012. After engineers determined the original building was beyond repair or restoration, it came down in April 2013 and the new business, the An Unlikely Story bookstore, began to rise in its place.
Jeff Kinney, author of the popular Wimpy Kid book series, told Sun Chronicle reporter Jim Hand prior to its opening in May 2015 that, “Everything in the store has to tell a story,” including that while the building would be brand new, it would use repurposed wood and other unique touches to do that.
Today, the three-story bookstore has become not just a business, but a gathering place, in the heart of Plainville.
“We’re honored to have a place where the community comes together for learning and laughter,” Julie Kinney said in late March. “It’s been rewarding and fun to see our neighbors, as well as visitors from beyond our state’s borders, visit the store.”
— Sun Chronicle Staff