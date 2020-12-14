“Our names are Abbie and Allie. We are female DSH. Allie (gray/white) was left outside the shelter and Abbie (torti) was rescued from the outside. Shelter staff put us together so we would not be alone. Abbie is adventuresome and brave, Allie follows her lead and needs encouragement. We both are sweet. Bonded now, we will not be separated. An approved adoption application is required for an appointment to meet us. Please call the Taunton shelter 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.