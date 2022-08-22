Ace who is a male Siamese, 7 to 8 years old. He is a handsome boy but is a little standoffish. It takes time for him to warm up. He doesn’t seem to mind other cats but I think he should be the only pet. Ace deserves a chance, so please come pay him a visit. He is neutered, up to date with all vaccine, and is is HIV- and leukemia-negative.
If you are interested in Ace or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, Timothy hay, towels and old newspapers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter, which helps the animals in various ways.