“I am a male, domestic short-hair black-and-white cat. I’m over 8 years old, neutered, up to date on my vaccines, Felv- and FIV-negative, and declawed. I’m looking for a family with older children and experience with cats. I love playing with toys, catnip and taking catnaps. Are you my fur-ever home?”
If you are interested in Adakin or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
