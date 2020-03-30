“Hi, my name is Admiral and I am a handsome gray domestic short-hair neutered male. My favorite things to do are explore, sleep, eat, window watch, cat nap, and play. I am shy but the way to my heart is treats and lots of them. I am up to date on my vaccines, FIV- and FeLV-negative and microchipped. I’m looking for a fur-ever home that will give me time to open up. I’m good with other cats and dogs. Will you let me love you in my own way?”
If you are interested in Admiral or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com. Applications are online at nattleboro.com/nashelter. They can be mailed in or emailed to FCamara@nattleboro.com.
