Albert is a lovable brown and white tiger boy who is almost 2 years old. He loves other cats and human attention. Albert would benefit from an experienced adopter who can work with him when playing as he sometimes will try to nip when he gets excited. He is very good about listening and will stop when told, but would still do better in a home without young children.
He is FIV+ but is friendly towards other cats so with proper vet care and an indoor-only lifestyle he should be able to remain out of trouble with his health issues. Albert has stolen the hearts of many volunteers, will he steal yours too?
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet him, fill out an adoption application. It can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
