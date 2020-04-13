Albert is looking for a foster. He’s a 2-year-old brown-and-white tiger boy. He LOVES human attention and needs a foster home without other cats. Albert is a bit of a “puppy cat” as he likes to play hard and wants all the attention. Similar to a puppy, he tends to nibble a bit when he’s impatient and would benefit from a foster who can redirect him when he gets nibbly. He is very good about listening and has already been making huge progress in this area. Albert loves boxes and helping humans with crafting and working from home. Do you have extra love and affection that you could share by fostering this sweet — and slightly rambunctious — boy?
If you would like to be considered to foster Albert or one of our other adult cats please fill out a foster application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
