Alexander is a dapper ginger tabby with white on his socks and tummy. He is approximately 3 years old and would love to lounge around with you at home forever. He is FIV+ but is friendly towards other cats, so with proper vet care and an indoor-only lifestyle he should be able to remain out of trouble with his health issues. Alexander can sometimes be a bit more dominant, so he would do better with non-dominant cats and without young children. He loves being petted, laying by your feet and making new friends.
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet him please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
