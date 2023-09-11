Alice is a bright and inquisitive, six-year-old, female, indoor cat. Although she was surrendered with another cat, she would do better as the only cat in a home because she was aggressive with the other cat, but she lived okay with dogs. A home with young children might not be appropriate. In her former home, Alice was an affectionate and playful girl who enjoyed laps and sleeping on the bed with her owner. In the shelter, Alice is playful and loves toys. Visit Alice during shelter hours, or email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application.