“My name is Alice, and I am a female DSH tortoiseshell. I was rescued from the outside. My age is estimated to be 8 months old. I was thin when found, my hearty appetite has helped me to put on weight. Cage life is stressful, so is being with other cats. I am hoping for a home where I will be given time to feel safe. A person(s) with cat experience, time and patience, is what I wish for. Please call the Taunton shelter 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.”
