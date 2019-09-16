Alice is a corgi/spaniel mix, about 2 years old. She is very shy and nervous of new people and takes some time to feel safe and secure. She needs a quiet, adult-only home with no young children — small children would be too active and make her nervous. She also needs a home with someone who does not have a lot of visitors and someone who will have the time, patience and understanding to help her adjust and work on training her not to be fearful of new people and new situations. She has what has been called “fear aggression” and needs someone who is familiar with this. Alice seems to be most comfortable with women. She enjoys going on walks and loves being out and about in the warm, sunny weather. Alice would be happiest as the only pet in the home. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com.
