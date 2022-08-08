Almost still a kitten herself, Alice came in with her three kittens. Her kittens have been adopted, and now Alice is ready for a new home, too. Alice is about 10 months old. She’s a friendly girl who loves to be petted, and she will cuddle, but she doesn’t like to be picked up. Alice is very vocal, she loves to talk and purr. And she loves to look out windows. Alice startles easily and will hiss if scared, but talking to her as you approach her helps with that. Because she startles easily, she would be better in a home with only older children. Alice has an appointment for spay surgery and that will be covered by Mansfield Shelter Friends.
Alice is not at the shelter, she is in a foster home. If you are interested in Alice, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application.