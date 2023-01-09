My name is Alice and I am a female DSH. My owner could no longer care for me. It was difficult for me. My 12 years were spent with this person, and now I was in a strange place, in a cage, with unfamiliar sounds and people. I may need time to adjust with reassurance, patience and time. I have a special adoption fee. An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call Rob at the shelter, 508 822 1463, Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com