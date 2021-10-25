Alice is a 1-year-old who was surrendered because she and a 5-year-old child did not get along. But Alice is generally good with adults, although feisty at times. In her former home Alice enjoyed petting, laps, and sitting and sleeping with her humans, but she will let you know when she has had enough. Alice has never lived with other pets. She is up to date with vaccines, and she has an appointment to be spayed at the end of October. To request an adoption application, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org. To see other available pets, visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.