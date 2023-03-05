Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue is again hosting its Cat Scratch Cash 50/50 raffle. There is a 1 in 100 chance to win as only 100 tickets will be sold and one ticket holder will be the lucky winner of $1,000.
Tickets cost $20 each and can be purchased through Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue volunteers, by emailing info@angelcathaven.com, or through their Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/143094278360789.
Ticket sales end at 8 p.m. March 31. Drawing will be held April 1.
Email info@angelcathaven.com with questions or concerns.
Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue is an all-volunteer, 501©3 non-profit organization dedicated to rescuing stray and abandoned cats in Southeastern Massachusetts. For more information, or to volunteer, call 508-203-4240 or visit www.angelcathaven.com. Donations may be sent to Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue, PO Box 2261, Plainville, MA 02762.