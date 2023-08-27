PLAINVILLE — Angelcat Haven Feline Rescue is offering the chance to win two tickets to watch the Red Sox play the Yankees at Fenway Park on Monday, Sept. 11. (Game time is 7:10 p.m.)
The tickets are Field Box seats valued at $125 each (section 19, box 42, Row H). Donations are $5 each and are tax deductible. All proceeds benefit Angelcat Haven. Entrants need not be present to win.
Call Angelcat Haven’s message center at 508-203-4240 for further information, purchase tickets via PayPal on its Facebook page, or email info@angelcathaven.com for tickets. The winner will be announced on Sept. 4.