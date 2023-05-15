Angus is our handsome long-haired black knight. This guy is a good-sized cat who will never stop talking. He is very social and loves to give kisses and say hi to all who come by his cage. He is a real keeper and a lover. Angus needs to be the only animal in the home; he wants all your love and attention. Angus is neutered, microchipped, and current on all vaccines. Angus is negative for both FIV and Felv. Come on in and get a head rub from our prince.
If you are interested in Angus the cat or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, towels, blankets and throws.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter. This helps the animals in various ways.