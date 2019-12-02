“My name is Annabelle, and I am a female tabby DSH. I was rescued from the outside. The vet estimates my age at 8 years. My spirit is like that of a kitten. I can bat a catnip toy around as well as any youngster! And purr, loud and clear. I am looking for a kind companion, one to spend the soon to be cold nights with, maybe curled up watching TV. Please come to visit me; I have a special adoption fee. We can keep each other company during the winter nights, and always. I still hope that my family comes soon. I would love to have a home for the holidays. It seems all the younger cats are going home, I hope my turn is next. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
