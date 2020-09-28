“I am a handsome, red, neutered male shepherd mix. I am up to date on all my vaccines, microchipped and my heartworm tested is negative. I love long walks, car rides, action films, people watching, toys and a warm spot in front of the fire on cold winter nights. I’m good with other dogs and cats are OK. I’m great with older children because sometimes I like to jump when we play fetch. I’m looking for a loving family to call my own. By the way, did I mention that I love long walks? (Attention hikers). Can I come home with you and play?” If you are interested in Apollo or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com. Next rabies clinic is 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 21. Low-cost vaccines and microchipping will be available. A Get Your Fix day for dogs only is set for Oct. 26.
Spay/neuter, vaccines heartworm and microchipping for $125. The shelter is in need of kitten and cat dry and moist food, paper towels, Pine-Sol and Dawn dish soap. We also collect returnable bottle, cans and glass; proceeds help animals in various ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.