“Hi, my name is Archie. I am handsome, neutered, vaccinated, 6-year-old FIV\FeLV tested negative domestic short-hair tiger. I love to watch mini-series, listen to the classics, play with toys, have catnip and treats. I also enjoy short walks to the food dish, long naps and people watching. I enjoy the company of others and prefer no small children. Dogs are OK if you must. I am looking for a loving home to call my own. Stop by the North Attleboro shelter and meet me. We can have some cat treats and light conversion.”
If you are interested in Archie or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-669-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food pate, dry cat and kitten food, and fresh veggies.
A Get Your Fix event for cats only will be held Sept. 27; spay or neuter with vaccines, microchip, revolution, and nail trim for just $100. Cash or check. Must preregister and prepay prior to the event — in person at the shelter only.
Friends of the North Attleboro Animal Shelter will be set up at The Harvest Fest Sept. 25 at the Attleboro Animal Shelter. Stop by and purchase an NAAS official patch or one of our beautiful Christmas ornaments. We will have many other items for sale. All proceeds benefit the animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter.
