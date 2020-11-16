Archie is a 6-month-old, black-and-white tuxedo. He is friendly, social and likes being held. His favorite toys are catnip mice (he loves catnip) and large, soft balls. Archie spends hours playing with his feline foster siblings and seeks attention from people or other kitties. A growing boy, he’s very food-motivated. Archie would do best in a home with other young kitties or a family that’s around all day.
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet him please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
