Athena is a female Am-Staff, about 3 years old. She is a shy girl who needs time to get to know new people, and seems most comfortable with women and/or people who are soft-spoken and gentle. We were told Athena does not get along with cats and would prefer a home with no small children. We also feel she may be best suited as the only pet in the home — she does not seem particularly fond of many of the other dogs at the shelter. Athena needs a quiet home — loud noises and sudden movements make her nervous. She likes being in the play yard, and once she feels comfortable with you, she enjoys playing and going on walks. When going for walks, we have noticed she does get nervous if there is a lot of activity/cars, etc. We recommend breed knowledge and someone who will work with her and provide her with lots of positive reinforcement and training. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
