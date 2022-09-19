Our pet of the week is Athena, a sweet, black, short-haired spayed 5-year-old. She is a little bit of a talker and loves her hugs. She was in a home for awhile and was very happy with love and attention but now she is here looking for love and a forever home. Athena will shower you with her short stories and long and loving purrs straight from her heart. She will meet and greet you when you come home from a long day at work. I guarantee she will give you all the love you need on a daily basis. She is up to date on all her vaccines, FeLV /FIV-tested negative and microchipped. Stop by — she loves the company and could use a gentle pat on her head and a quick back scratch.
If you are interested in Athena or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels, moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, Timothy hay, hamster food, bedding, towels and old newspapers.
Please stop by our booth at the 2nd Annual North Attleboro Block Party Sept. 21. Meet Axel, drop off your donations or just say hello.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter.
This helps the animals in various ways.