Axel and Lexa are two beautiful German shepherd mixes who were surrendered due to allergies in the family. Axel is a black male, about 1 1/2 years old, neutered and up to date on shots. Lexa is a white female, approximately 1 year old, up to date on shots, and she has an appointment to be spayed at shelter expense. Both dogs appear housebroken and get along great with each other.
Axel and Lexa are friendly dogs. They are pullers on leash, and we have a trainer currently working with them to improve their leash skills. Axel can be quite boisterous when there is another dog or rabbit within eyesight while Lexa seems a bit less interested.
Both dogs are very active and will require quite a bit of exercise. Because of their size and lack of manners, we are not adopting either dog to a family with young children. While they are not a completely bonded pair, we will give preference to an experienced dog owner who is willing to adopt both dogs. We are also looking for an owner willing to continue their training as they are both in need of additional leash training and learning boundaries.
If you are interested in Axel and/or Lexa, see www.mansfieldshelter.org for visiting hours, or email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org to request an application.