Bailey is a female Cattle Dog mix, about 1 year old. Bailey is a friendly, energetic and beautiful girl who seems good with other dogs. We believe she may also be good with cats. We recommend no toddlers, but older children should be fine. A fenced yard is also recommended. Breed knowledge is preferred as Cattle Dogs are a very active breed. She would be best suited for someone who enjoys long walks/hikes and will give her lots of play time. Bailey will fill your life with lots of laughter, love and companionship. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com