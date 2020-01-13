Bailey is a female Lab/Am Staff mix, about 1 year old. She is a sweet but very shy and timid girl who needs a quiet home with someone who has the time, patience, and understanding to help her feel safe and secure. We recommend an adult-only home. It may take several visits for Bailey to feel comfortable with you; however, once she feels safe and secure she will cover you with kisses and she will “wag” from head to toe. Bailey would benefit from training and positive feedback. She enjoys going for walks and does well with a martingale collar and easy-walk harness. Bailey has lots of energy and is looking for an active, loving person. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Website: www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
