Balou is a very sweet and attentive neutered male cat. He is 13 years old, up to date on all his vaccines, microchipped and FeLV positive.
Balou loves to cuddle, bird watch and snacks. He also enjoys country music and western movies. Balou is a big boy at 15 lbs. He likes other cats and dogs will be tolerated, and children are his favorite. He is looking for a loving family to call his own.
If you are interested in Balou or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat food and kitten food, fresh vegetables, towels and old new papers.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans and glass at the shelter this helps the animals in various way.