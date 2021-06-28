Banjo is a very sweet, buff-colored DSH neutered male. He is about 3 years old and extremely inquisitive. He likes to check anything and everything that’s going on. Catnip and head scratches are always appreciated by him! Banjo does have a heart murmur but that doesn’t seem to slow him down at all. He is FIV/FeLV-negative, up to date on his shots and microchipped. Do you have a place that he can explore and call his own?
If you are interested in Banjo or another animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating any of the following items: 39-gallon or larger garbage bags, bleach, paper towels, kitten chow and moist pat cat food. We also appreciate monetary donations in the form of a check or gift card to help in the continued care and support of our shelter animals. We also accept any MA redeemable bottles and cans.
