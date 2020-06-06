Banner Mom is a very shy, sweet gray tabby who is almost 2 years old. Once she gets to know you, she lets you pat her and loves scratches. She loves playing with her catnip mouse and napping in the sun. She is good with other cats. She came to us with her kittens last fall and it has taken a lot of time and effort to help her feel comfortable being social. She needs to go to a patient owner who is willing to put in some work helping her.
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and can be filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
Given the current social restrictions we are under due to COVID-19, the adoption process will be longer than usual to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved.
