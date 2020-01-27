Banner 2 is an inquisitive and energetic 3-month-old white-and-gray girl. She loves playtime but also enjoys a snuggle session when she’s sleepy. She would do best in a home where there is another young kitty to play with or the family is home the majority of the day. Do you have the purr-fect house where she can explore and play for hours on end?
This cat is currently in a foster home so if you would like to meet her, please fill out an adoption application. They can be found at www.angelcathaven.com and filled out online, faxed to 617-488-2239 or emailed to cats@angelcathaven.com.
