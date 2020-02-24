“I am a handsome, 3- to 4-year-old, solid, long-hair black chowchow. I am neutered, up to date on all my vaccines, and my heartworm test was negative. I love long walks, car rides, long-lasting chews and playing catch. I prefer to be the only animal in our home. I don’t like cats and dogs are OK, but I prefer to be the one and only. I love to have my beautiful mane brushed. Bao Bao in Chinese means treasure. Will you treasure me fur-ever?”
If you are interested in Bao Bao or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
