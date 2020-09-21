Meet Barnum. He is a 2-year-old black, domestic, short-hair neutered male. Barnum is up to date on his vaccines, microchipped and his FIV and FeLV was negative. He loves to play with his toys, cat trees, enjoys window watching, romance novels and action films. He gets along with other cats; dogs are okay. Barnum is looking for his forever home.
If you are interested in Barnum or any of our other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call us at 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
Next rabies clinic is 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 21. Low-cost vaccines and microchipping will be available. The shelter is in need of kitten and cat dry and moist food, paper towels, Pine-Sol and Dawn dish soap. We also collect returnable bottle, cans and glass; proceeds help animals in various ways.
