“Hi, my name is Baxter. I am a handsome 4-year-old domestic short-hair neutered male. I am up to date on all my vaccines, FIV \ FeLV negative and microchipped. I’m looking for a cat-experienced home. I love to bird watch, play with my toys and eat catnip and cat treats. I love romantic comedies and legal dramas. I love to sit in the window and people watch. Sometimes I can get bored, I need my new family to keep me entertained. Are you my new forever home?”
If you are interested in Buster or other animals at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com.
