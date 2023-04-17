Hello world!! We have one giant couch potato named Beast! Our boy loves scratches on his head and massive body but don’t you try to pick him up unless you have upper body strength. Oh yeah, watch your back if you don’t bend your knees. Besides his size, he is very loving. Beast has been declawed on all four paws and after some human took all his defenses from him, they dumped him out on the side of the road. We all know a cat without his claws will never survive because he could not even climb a tree to escape a possible predator nor fight to defend himself. Even though he has been through all this, he is still a loving cat. Beast has a clean bill of health, FIV and Leukemia negative, also microchipped and up to date with his vaccines and is neutered. He is a 8 years old and a domestic short hair. He is ready for a good home that will give him a promise of lasting loving.
If you are interested in Beast the cat or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, towels, blankets and throws.