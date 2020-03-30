Bella and Chuby are senior female Chihuahuas, about 10 years old. Bella came into the shelter with her daughter, Chuby, (who is 8). They have been together all their lives, and we would like to adopt them into the same home so that they can remain together. They share a bed together, and there is no problem feeding them together. Bella and Chuby would be wonderful companions for a person of any age. Due to their age and size, we do recommend no toddlers. A warm and loving quiet home is recommended for them to relax and enjoy their “golden years.”. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or email ds4paws@hotmail.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
