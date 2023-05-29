Bella, our sweet 7-months-old Jack Russel terrier mix, is a little shy at first but a love bug once she warms up. It will take one treat and a couple of “pretty girl” and she is yours. Our Bella is small — about 25 pounds of pure energy. Her breed is very loyal and loving. The breed is highly intelligent and will learn very quickly. We would recommend older children and that she be the only dog, but she is good with cats. This dog needs an active family that will take her on long walks and car rides. This puppy will never be a couch potato but an active part of your family. Bella is short-haired, not much shedding at all, so you can put your vacuums away. This little girl will always be happy to see you every time she sets her eyes on you.
If you are interested in Bella the dog or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com
Even if you are not currently looking to adopt an animal, you can still help the shelter by donating one of the following items: 39 gal. or greater garbage bags, Pine Sol, bleach, paper towels and moist cat food, dry cat and kitten food, fresh vegetables, towels, blankets and throws.
We also collect returnable bottles, cans, and glass at the shelter which helps the animals in various ways.