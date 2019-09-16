“My name is Bella, I’m a 7-year-old, almost 8, spayed black Lab. I’m up to date on all my vaccines, my heartworm test came back negative and I have a microchip, too. I love to play with toys, bones, and tennis balls, but my most favorite of all is a good stick. I’m a smart girl, too. I know the sit, stay, come and wait for it commands, but I’m still working on drop it. I’m good with children and other dogs, but not little dogs. They bark too much. I’ll pass on cats, too. I’m looking for my fur-ever family that likes the great outdoors and lots of movie nights, too.”
If you are interested in Bella, or any other animal at the North Attleboro Animal Shelter, please call 508-699-0128 and leave a message, or email us at FCamara@nattleboro.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.