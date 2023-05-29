Hi, my name is Bella. I am a beautiful 4-year-old domestic long-hair, orange and white spayed female. I love my long locks brushed, bird watching and long afternoon naps. I enjoy classical music and game shows. I am looking for a loving lap to sit on and someone to scratch me behind my ears. I am updated on all my vaccines, I was tested for FeLV\FIV and I am negative for both. I also have a microchip. I prefer to be the only cat because I need all your attention. Can I come home with you ?
If you are interested in Bella the cat or any of our wonderful animals at NAAS, please call 508-699-0128 or email us at Fcamara@nattleboro.com