Bella is a beautiful female Am Staff about 3 years old. Just look at that face and those eyes! She is a bundle of energy and fun who is looking for an active person/family who can keep up with her! She loves running and playing in the play yard with all the toys and going for walks. Bella will bring a big smile to your face and your heart! She is happiest when she is with someone, “smiles” from ear to ear, and will tell you the best “stories.” She would prefer a home with no cats. Please call the Taunton shelter at 508-822-1463 or email deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com