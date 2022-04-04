This sweet, 1-year-old Italian greyhound mix was surrendered when her owner’s living situation changed. Bella is shy at first but once she is comfortable with you, she wants nothing more than to be by your side. She prefers the company of women but will come around to men with some time and patience. She loves walks and would make a great running companion. She does have a tendency to pull on her leash and we would recommend professional training for her. Bella’s former owner said she gets along well with other dogs and children. She is up to date on vaccinations and is spayed. We believe she is housebroken but she has had accidents when locked inside her kennel all night. Because she prefers women and having company, we would love to find a home for Bella with at least one female who is home a good part of the day. To request an adoption application, email adopt@mansfieldshelter.org. To see other available pets, visit our website at www.mansfieldshelter.org.