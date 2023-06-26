My name is Benny, and I am an adult male DMH. I was found in the woods, still in my carrier, with the door open. Food and water were outside the carrier. I know I am safe now at the shelter. I need a cat-experienced family who will understand that I may be scared in a new place. I will need patience and reassurance to feel safe again. And time. I need to be the only pet in the home. A quiet home is what I need. I have beautiful big double paws. I just need a family to care about me. An approved adoption application is required to bring me home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter at 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com