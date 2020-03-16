Big Boy is a male Lab/Am Staff mix, about 2 years old. He has the most beautiful hazel eyes! We were told he needs a home with no cats and no male dogs. He may be fine with a female dog as a companion. We were also told he is good with older children — toddlers are not recommended. We recommend breed knowledge. Using a martingale collar and easy-walk harness is recommended for walking. He would be best suited to an active person/family who would include him in lots of activities, walks and play time. He could benefit from training, but will catch on quickly and respond well to positive reinforcement. Please call the Taunton Shelter at 508-822-1463 or e-mail deanie7243@aol.com. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.
