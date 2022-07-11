“Our names are Binx and Eve. Binx is a male tabby, 2 to 3 years old. Eve is a petite tortoiseshell, a year old. Rescued from the life of a stray(s), our owner can no longer take care of us. We both are on the quiet side, friendly and gentle. We want a safe home, one of compassion and understanding of our life journeys. A home together, please do not ask about just one of us. An approved adoption application is required to bring us home. Please email ds4paws@hotmail.com or call the shelter 508-822-1463. Our website is www.tauntonshelter.petfinder.com.