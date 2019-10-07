Birdie is a friendly, 2-year-old American bulldog who came to the Mansfield shelter as a stray. Although we do not know her past, we have been able to determine that she is housebroken, walks well on leash, is playful, and does not appear to like other dogs. Given her strength and strong will, we are looking for a family without young children. Birdie also needs to be the only pet in the home, requires an experienced dog owner, and would benefit from someone with knowledge of the breed. She has been vaccinated, is heartworm- and Lyme-negative and will be spayed as soon as she is ready. For information about shelter hours, the adoption process, and other shelter pets, please see www.mansfieldshelter.org
